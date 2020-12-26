Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0211 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $477,516.36 and approximately $189.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 110.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

