ZEON Network Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX, Hotbit and BitMart. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003878 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00130602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00020402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00644975 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00157728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00092480 BTC.

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.