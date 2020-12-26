Zero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $224,767.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $224,767.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00260178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00043409 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000785 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,456,932 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.