Zetacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $133,492.70 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $133,492.70 and $7,165.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,605.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.85 or 0.01228476 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00274651 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001654 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,091,802 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

