Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

ZION opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

