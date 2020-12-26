ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $263,073.78 and approximately $216.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00654688 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,650,887,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,650,887,568 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.