$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. AgroFresh Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

