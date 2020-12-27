$0.30 EPS Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.21. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,918 shares of company stock worth $14,502,148. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

