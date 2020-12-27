-$0.31 EPS Expected for Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.27).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $7,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $4,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $4,480,000.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 89,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,421. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $29.96.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

