$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 158.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 538,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

