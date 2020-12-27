$0.41 EPS Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Envista posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. 228,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,518. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.33.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

