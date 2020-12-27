$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $5,791,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,589 shares of company stock worth $38,006,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mirova grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 441,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,415. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.