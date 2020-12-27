-$0.64 EPS Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.61). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lyra Therapeutics.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 40,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,819. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,543,000. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,484,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 588,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.