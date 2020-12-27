$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Timken reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

In other The Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $3,529,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in The Timken by 8,119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 843,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 131,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,009. The Timken has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

