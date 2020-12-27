$0.92 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

