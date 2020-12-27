0x (ZRX) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001417 BTC on exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $292.77 million and approximately $136.19 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00280535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02014569 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,772,094 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0x.org.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

