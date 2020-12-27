$1.66 EPS Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.50. Celanese reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.20.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.85. 195,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,022. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $138.31.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

