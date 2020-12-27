-$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.97) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.78). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.08. 199,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,838. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,925,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,042,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

