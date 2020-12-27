$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report $10.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $19.96 million. XOMA reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,311.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $12.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $23.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.95 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $476.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. XOMA has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $46.07.

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 8,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $208,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,555 shares in the company, valued at $380,031.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,690.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in XOMA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 1,252,772 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

