$101.38 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce sales of $101.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.54 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $78.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $311.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.80 million to $312.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $342.50 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $344.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.99 million.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $373.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.