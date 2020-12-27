13,400 Shares in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,743,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, Chairman John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $1,605,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,801.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,086,204 over the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNEX opened at $56.83 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

