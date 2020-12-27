16,654 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

