-$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.76). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 257.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.06) to ($7.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($8.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.37) to ($7.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.45). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $45.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,722. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $742.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $2,247,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 23.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $219,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

