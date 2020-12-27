$23.10 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) to announce sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $79.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $79.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.10 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of PCB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. 4,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,367. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $77,603.00. Insiders bought 32,089 shares of company stock worth $333,621 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

