$234.01 Million in Sales Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report $234.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.31 million and the lowest is $215.70 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $195.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $791.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.80 million to $809.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $976.79 million, with estimates ranging from $913.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Coeur Mining from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $2,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,352,000 after buying an additional 367,648 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $6,707,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 240,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 2,391,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,043. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

