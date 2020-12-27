$260.88 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) will post $260.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.01 million to $273.70 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $280.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.91 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 122.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 65.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:REG opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

