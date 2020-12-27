$278.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to report sales of $278.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.90 million. Ingevity reported sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.83 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

