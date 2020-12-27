3,500 Shares in Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 21,691.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 103,469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74.

BFC opened at $68.10 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

