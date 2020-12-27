$369.65 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post sales of $369.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $389.65 million and the lowest is $355.95 million. eHealth posted sales of $301.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $659.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.40 million to $679.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $845.40 million, with estimates ranging from $785.05 million to $900.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

In other news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in eHealth by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.