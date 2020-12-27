$507.46 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post sales of $507.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $498.18 million to $519.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $617.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 343,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68,182 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

