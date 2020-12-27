50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of 50904 (GRC.V) (CVE:GRC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. 50904 (GRC.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 750,850 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08.

50904 (GRC.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRC)

Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp., a royalty investment company, buys royalty interests in the revenue generated by small and medium sized businesses operating across a range of industry sectors in Canada and the United States. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

