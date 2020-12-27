$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) will post $7.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $26.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.99 billion to $26.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.45 billion to $30.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NYSE:AZN opened at $48.52 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $127.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

