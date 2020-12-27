$748.76 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report sales of $748.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $729.29 million and the highest is $765.91 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $696.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $576.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 434,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,567. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Nomad Foods by 32.7% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $141,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

