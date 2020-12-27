$8.72 EPS Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.77. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $7.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $25.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.95 to $25.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $28.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.91 to $28.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $824.77.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,140.19 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $1,228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,144.26 and a 200 day moving average of $980.38.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.