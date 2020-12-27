8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce sales of $132.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.97 million. 8X8 posted sales of $118.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $522.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.47 million to $525.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $611.40 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $643.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $67,790.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,428.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,628 shares of company stock worth $2,421,155. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in 8X8 by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 965,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,100,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

