8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $66,678.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,207.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,155 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 965,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 8X8 by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,100,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

