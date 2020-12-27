AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

