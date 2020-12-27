Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.93.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

