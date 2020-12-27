Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $80,482.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, BiteBTC, LBank and HADAX. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,394.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $686.69 or 0.02601623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00486411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.01292565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00598642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00257416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

