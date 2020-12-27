Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,130.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1,130.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009389 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,677,007 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

