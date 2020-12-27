Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,155.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $1.57 million and $1,155.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009401 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,676,958 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

Adshares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

