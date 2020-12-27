AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE ACM opened at $48.66 on Thursday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 767,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after acquiring an additional 434,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

