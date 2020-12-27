AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $328.36

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.36 and traded as high as $338.00. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) shares last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 72,804 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £144.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.56.

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Company Profile (LON:AFHP)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

