AidCoin (AID) Price Reaches $0.0085

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $376,002.43 and $1,005.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00045537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00298479 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00030740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.08 or 0.02147987 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AID is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,307,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,307,486 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

