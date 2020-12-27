Akumin Inc. (AKU.TO) (TSE:AKU) Trading Down 2.3%

Akumin Inc. (AKU.TO) (TSE:AKU)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.87. Approximately 2,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 31,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Akumin Inc. (AKU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.62.

About Akumin Inc. (AKU.TO) (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

