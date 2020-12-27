Alchemint Standards Price Tops $0.0004 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 177.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $112,526.48 and approximately $72.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00126621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00019413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00625829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00155534 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00323105 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 75% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00056236 BTC.

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

