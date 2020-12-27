AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Volume Hits $92.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $124,429.61 and approximately $92.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002750 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.