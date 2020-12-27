Alphacat Hits Market Cap of $850,363.49 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $850,363.49 and $59,269.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00127601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00642994 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00156737 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016293 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

