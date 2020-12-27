Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,300,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 107.9% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 1,160,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amarin by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Amarin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 984,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 860,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

