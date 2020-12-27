Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post $6.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.58. Amazon.com reported earnings of $6.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $34.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.27 to $37.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $44.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.03 to $59.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,172.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,104.77.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.